Dish Network Sees Sub Increase, Q2 Stock Soars
Dish Network beat most analysts' estimates for the second quarter, reporting a 26,000 rise in net new subscribers, and its stock soared more than 6% ($1.21 per share) to $19.63 each in early trading Monday.
Analysts' had expected the second quarter would be another one of heavy losses for the satellite TV giant, with consensus estimates for a loss of 131,000 subscribers.
While Dish beat that estimate soundly, most analysts who follow the No. 2 satellite company don't believe it is out of the woods yet. Subscriber acquisition costs were markedly higher in the period -- SAC was 7.5% above the first-quarter levels at $708 per subscriber, mainly due to promotions and advertising costs.
