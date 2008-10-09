Dish Hits 70 Local HD Markets

Satellite operator Dish Network announced Thursday that it has begun carrying local high definition signals from five new markets, bringing its nationwide total to 70 markets.

The new markets include: Florence – Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Fort Myers – Naples, Fla.; Greenville – New Bern – Washington, N.C.; Madison, Wis.; and Wilkes Barre – Scranton, Pa. With those additions, Dish says it is now reaching 71 percent of U.S. TV households with local HD programming.

Dish has pledged to carry HD signals from 100 local markets by the end of 2008.

Yesterday, competitor DirecTV added local HD stations from the Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo. and Evansville, Ind. markets, bringing its total to 100 local HD markets representing some 83 percent of U.S. TV households.

El Segundo, Calif.-based DirecTV says it will provide local HD broadcast channels in more than 121 cities by year-end.