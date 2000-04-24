Trending

DirecTV offers local stations in 22 cities:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Greenville, S.C.
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul

  • New York
  • Orlando/Daytona
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Raleigh/Durham, N.C.
  • Sacramento/Stockton, Calif.
  • St. Louis
  • San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
  • Seattle/Tacoma
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg
  • Washington, D.C.

Source: company reports