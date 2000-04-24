DirecTV offers local stations in 22 cities:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- Denver
- Detroit
- Greenville, S.C.
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- New York
- Orlando/Daytona
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Raleigh/Durham, N.C.
- Sacramento/Stockton, Calif.
- St. Louis
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
- Seattle/Tacoma
- Tampa/St. Petersburg
- Washington, D.C.
Source: company reports
