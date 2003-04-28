Diller continues attack on media dereg

Media mogul Barry Diller took his campaign against media consolidation on the

road by appearing on Bill Moyers' April 25 PBS report on the issue.

Diller lambasted deregulation since the 1996 Telecommunications Act that has

allowed "thousands and thousands of cable operators" to be merged down to

essentially "three big ones and three midsized ones."

The consequence, he added, is such "overwhelming" buying power among

remaining operators that programmers and everyone else "have to do what they

say."

The situation will only worsen after the Federal Communications Commission

completes its review of media-ownership rules, Diller said.