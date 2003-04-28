Diller continues attack on media dereg
Media mogul Barry Diller took his campaign against media consolidation on the
road by appearing on Bill Moyers' April 25 PBS report on the issue.
Diller lambasted deregulation since the 1996 Telecommunications Act that has
allowed "thousands and thousands of cable operators" to be merged down to
essentially "three big ones and three midsized ones."
The consequence, he added, is such "overwhelming" buying power among
remaining operators that programmers and everyone else "have to do what they
say."
The situation will only worsen after the Federal Communications Commission
completes its review of media-ownership rules, Diller said.
