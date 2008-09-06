Digital Debut Still On For Wilmington Market
At presstime, a spokesman said the FCC still expects the Wilmington, N.C., early analog plug-pull to go off as planned on Sept. 8 despite threats from a trio of tropical storms or hurricanes.
The FCC could still decide to postpone the switch. Chairman Kevin Martin will make the call, an FCC spokesman said, in coordination with broadcasters and public-safety officials.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.