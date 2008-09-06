Trending

Digital Debut Still On For Wilmington Market

At presstime, a spokesman said the FCC still expects the Wilmington, N.C., early analog plug-pull to go off as planned on Sept. 8 despite threats from a trio of tropical storms or hurricanes.

The FCC could still decide to postpone the switch. Chairman Kevin Martin will make the call, an FCC spokesman said, in coordination with broadcasters and public-safety officials.