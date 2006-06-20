Dial a Big-Shot

Standing out in a crowded and competitive local media market may require nothing more than abiding by a lesson your mother taught you: Always say “thank you.” Tara Gallahue, general manager of Insight Media of Champaign, Ill., recently advised that general managers can make an impact simply by calling clients personally to thank them for their business. Getting a phone call from the boss of a local media company often leaves a favorable impression, especially to clients who rarely hear from any media rep other than their own AE. “None of our competitors do this,” says Gallahue. “We’re still a people business, and that’s what we need to remember.”