Democratic drop-in

FCC Chairman William Kennard dropped in on the Democratic National Convention while paying a visit to his family in Los Angeles last month. At the time, FCC folks would not confirm whether the chairman, a card-carrying Democrat, attended the event, saying only that Kennard was "on vacation" and that they didn't know what exactly he was doing. "One time I called him, and he was at the beach," a staffer said. But Gore campaign sources confirm that they gave floor passes to Kennard and his wife, Deborah. As to the whereabouts of other Democratic FCC commissioners: scattered.