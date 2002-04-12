DeGeneres to host talker

Warner Bros. has signed Ellen DeGeneres to host a new talk/variety strip for

first-run syndication starting in the fall of 2003.

However, the distributor noted that her availability is subject to CBS' final

decision about the future of prime time sitcom The Ellen Show,

although observers are betting that it won't return.

The new first-run show would highlight DeGeneres' stand-up comedy background

and her "everywoman approach to life's everyday situations," Warner Bros. said.

It would be produced in Los Angeles, and it is designed for all dayparts, the

company said.

"This is advertiser-friendly, quality content with a big star that stations

are looking for and viewers love," said Dick Robertson, president of Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, which would syndicate the show.