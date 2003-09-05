Debate on Hill ‘veto’ of FCC slated
The Senate begins debate Monday afternoon on Sen. Byron Dorgan's "legislative
veto" of the Federal Communications Commission’s relaxed broadcast-ownership
rules.
Each side of the issue will have three hours to argue its case, and a vote
will be held Tuesday.
The North Dakota Democrat's measure would roll back all of the FCC rule changes
enacted in June, which include lifting the national TV-ownership cap to 45% of
television households, loosening newspapaer cross-ownership restrictions and
making it easier to own multiple TV stations in a market.
Although Dorgan’s "veto" stands a good chance of Senate passage, House leaders
appeared dead-set against bringing the measure to a vote on their side of Capitol
Hill.
