Debate on Hill ‘veto’ of FCC slated

The Senate begins debate Monday afternoon on Sen. Byron Dorgan's "legislative

veto" of the Federal Communications Commission’s relaxed broadcast-ownership

rules.

Each side of the issue will have three hours to argue its case, and a vote

will be held Tuesday.

The North Dakota Democrat's measure would roll back all of the FCC rule changes

enacted in June, which include lifting the national TV-ownership cap to 45% of

television households, loosening newspapaer cross-ownership restrictions and

making it easier to own multiple TV stations in a market.

Although Dorgan’s "veto" stands a good chance of Senate passage, House leaders

appeared dead-set against bringing the measure to a vote on their side of Capitol

Hill.