A deal Diller cant quite match
Here's what Viacom-CBS is offering WWF television rights,
according to court filings:
- Three shows weekly on TNN.
- An hour-long Sunday show on MTV.
- Seven specials a year on one of the Viacom-CBS networks
- Additional two years for UPN's airing of WWF Smackdown.
- WWF control of ad inventory on all but the MTV show.
- Five events annually at Viacom-controlled theme parks, plus merchandising.
- A 13-episode commitment for a WWF-produced drama on UPN.
- Cross-promotion on Infinity radio stations, Westwood One radio network and TDI billboards.
- PPV matches shown in Viacom's Canadian theaters.
- Book deals with Viacom's Simon & Schuster division.
