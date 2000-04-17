Trending

A deal Diller cant quite match

Here's what Viacom-CBS is offering WWF television rights,

according to court filings:

  • Three shows weekly on TNN.
  • An hour-long Sunday show on MTV.
  • Seven specials a year on one of the Viacom-CBS networks
  • Additional two years for UPN's airing of WWF Smackdown.
  • WWF control of ad inventory on all but the MTV show.

  • Five events annually at Viacom-controlled theme parks, plus merchandising.
  • A 13-episode commitment for a WWF-produced drama on UPN.
  • Cross-promotion on Infinity radio stations, Westwood One radio network and TDI billboards.
  • PPV matches shown in Viacom's Canadian theaters.
  • Book deals with Viacom's Simon & Schuster division.