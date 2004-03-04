Daytime Emmy Nominations Handed Out

The day belonged to the new kid. Warner Bros.’ rookie sensation, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, led all talk shows with 12 Daytime Emmy nominations, including nods for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Buena Vista’s cancelled The Wayne Brady Show also earned nominations for best show and best host, which Brady won last year. King World’s Dr. Phil, Buena Vista’s Live With Regis & Kelly (always a nominee, never a winner), and the cast of ABC’s TheView picked up nods for best talk show and best hosts.

King World’s The OprahWinfrey Show no longer enters these categories after dominating the Daytime Emmys for years.

CBS led the nominations with 53, powered largely by its daytime dramas. Out of the five daytime dramas nominated for outstanding series, CBS had four of them: As theWorld Turns, The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light, and The Young and the Restless.

ABC was close behind with 50 nods. Only one ABC soap got a best series nod: veteran General Hospital.

NBC’s soaps-Daysof Our Lives and Passions-were shut out of the best series category, and overall NBC was in a distant fourth place with 19 nominations.

PBS picked up the third most nominations, with 35. Many of those were in children’s programming, such as Sesame Street and Between the Lions, and for service programming, like This Old House and Suze Orman.

The embattled Martha Stewart got some good news from Emmy on Thursday, as her show, King World’s Martha Stewart Living, earned nominations both as best service show and best host of a service show. Stewart is undergoing a trial in New York City on charges of obstructing a federal investigation.

The deceased John Ritter earned a nomination as the voice of PBS’s Clifford theBig Red Dog, up against his friend Henry Winkler in a spin-off show, Clifford’s PuppyDays. Walter Cronkite also picked up a nod in the category for voicing a character in PBS’s Liberty’s Kids.

Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek, The Price is Right’s Bob Barker and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s Meredith Vieira all were nominated for best game-show host, and their shows all were nominated best game show.

The Daytime Emmys will be handed out on Friday, May 21 at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast by NBC.