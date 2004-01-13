Davis, Weiser to Head NATPE Board

Stephen Davis, president and CEO of Carlton America, and John Weiser, executive vice president of Sony Pictures Television, have been nominated to become co-chairmen of the National Association of Television Programming Executives.

NATPE’s voting members must ratify the nominations during the association’s annual business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, before Davis and Weiser officially take over leadership of NATPE’s board of directors.

In addition, four others have been nominated to NATPE’s board, including William Butler, Sinclair VP of programming and promotion; Ramon Escobar, Telemundo executive VP of programming and production; Bonnie Hammer, Sci Fi Channel president; and Jed Petrick, president and COO of the The WB. (Petrick resigned The WB last week, effective in April.)