Danza Shows Some Sweeps Strength
At the midpoint of the syndicated sweeps, Buena Vista Television’s freshman talker, Tony Danza, is leading his time period in three of the four top markets -- New York, Chicago and Philadelphia -- although two of those four clearances are red-eye flights.
In, L.A., Danza is only two-tenths of a rating point behind the leader, a repeat of The Tonight Show (Danza airs at 2:15 a.m. there).
In Danza’s home town of New York, one of his strongest markets, he is averaging a 3.7/14 share at 10 a.m. on WABC, up 28% from year-ago time period averages.
In the four top markets, all on ABC affiliates (co-owned with Buena Vista), Danza is averaging a 2.6 rating/12 share, even though he has overnight clearances in L.A. and Chicago (where he leads at 1:45 a.m.). That 2.6 is up 8% from year-ago time period averages.
