Danson, Wolf saluted by TV museum
Industry bigwigs missed the latest episode of Home Box Office's The Sopranos
Sunday night to salute Ted Danson (Cheers, Becker) and Dick Wolf
(Miami Vice, Law & Order) at the Regent Beverly Wilshire in
Beverly Hills. The two were being recognized by the Museum of Television and
Radio for "significantly contributing to the development of quality prime time
entertainment."
Wolf was saluted via video snippets of cast members offering congratulations,
while the cast of Becker showed up in person to salute Danson.
Wolf, introduced by TV cop Dennis Franz, told the audience he was driven to
crime dramas when he got horrible reviews for a comedy he worked on. Wolf
originally hit it big as a producer on Miami Vice in 1984, becoming
executive producer in 1989.
Danson, after a warm introduction by wife Mary Steenburgen, went on to thank
a long list of supporters, including his four children.
