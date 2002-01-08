Daly-NBC deal not signed in time
NBC had a bit of a glitch Monday night.
The network was supposed to debut its new late-night show with MTV: Music
Television personality Carson Daly, but NBC executives didn't have a contract
signed with Daly.
In place of Last Call with Carson Daly Monday night, NBC aired a
repeat of SCTV in the 1:30 a.m. time slot.
'We were unable to close the deal with Carson Daly for the new late-night
show,' an NBC statement said Tuesday. 'At this time, we're working toward a
resolution, and we're hopeful that we can move forward with the show.'
Last Call is supposed to be a half-hour nightly talk with Daly that
features one celebrity.
