Daly-NBC deal not signed in time

NBC had a bit of a glitch Monday night.

The network was supposed to debut its new late-night show with MTV: Music

Television personality Carson Daly, but NBC executives didn't have a contract

signed with Daly.

In place of Last Call with Carson Daly Monday night, NBC aired a

repeat of SCTV in the 1:30 a.m. time slot.

'We were unable to close the deal with Carson Daly for the new late-night

show,' an NBC statement said Tuesday. 'At this time, we're working toward a

resolution, and we're hopeful that we can move forward with the show.'

Last Call is supposed to be a half-hour nightly talk with Daly that

features one celebrity.