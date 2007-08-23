Dallas, Atlanta Move Up In Nielsen Lineup
According to Nielsen, there are now 112.8 million TV households, which means that a household rating point will now be worth 1.13 million viewers (Nielsen rounds the number), up 1.3% from the current 1.11 million.
The change takes effect Aug. 27.
In the key 18-49 demo, a rating point will now be worth 1.31 million viewers, up 0.3%.
And starting with the new season (Sept. 22), rankings will shift with the growth of several TV markets, the majority in the South and West (more than one-half of the 51 markets that moved up are in the Sunbelt, Nielsen said).
Among the notable gainers, including two stations in the top 10: Dallas moved to sixth to fifth, switching places with San Francisco; Atlanta moved from ninth to eighth, trading slots with Washington, D.C.; Phoenix moved up, for the third year in a row, to 12th; Charlotte broke into the top 25 markets at No. 25; Palm Springs Calif., moved up to 144th; Austin, Texas, improved to 51st; and Boise, Idaho, is now 113th.
Check here to compare all of the market moves from 2007 to 2008.
