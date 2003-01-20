Cutting Edge

Fujinon's New Reality

Manhattan-based film- and video-production company Beyond Our Reality has bought two Fujinon HA22x7.8 HD ENG lenses and an HA13x4.5 HD super-wide-angle lens; it already has an HA22x7.8 in-house. The lenses were recently used on commercials for McDonald's and Volkswagen, according to producer and Facilities Manager Ken Waddell, who says HD provides high-production value without the cost and hassle of 35mm film.

HDNet Comes to Charter

Satellite HDTV service HDNet is becoming a part of the cable landscape. Charter Communications has agreed to carry the service and its affiliated HDNet Movies services in Texas and California. The first two markets will be University Park/ Highland Park, Texas, and Glendale/Burbank, Calif. The channels will be part of Charter's HD service available for a monthly charge on top of digital service. Launch date is to be determined.

Liman Taps Sony IMX

Liman Video in New York City has purchased a number of pieces of Sony IMX gear, and it's scheduled to be used in shooting the Learning Channel's new show Crime Scene. The gear includes four Sony IMX MSW900 NTSC camcorders, two MSW900P PAL camcorders and five MSWM2000 VTRs.