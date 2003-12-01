Cutting Edge

Andrew and Channel Master

Andrew Corp. has acquired selected assets of Channel Master LLC and certain of its subsidiaries for approximately $18 million in cash. Channel Master is a privately held designer and manufacturer of antennas and related products for professional VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal), consumer-DBS, and television-accessory markets. The acquired assets include equipment, inventory, intellectual property, and a lease on a portion of the Smithfield, N.C., facility for up to 18 months.

Xtend Extends Cox Spectrum

Cox Communications is using Xtend Networks' Block Division Multiplexing (BDM) technology to provide an additional 2 GHz of spectrum on its coaxial plants. The system will serve commercial customers of Cox Cable that typically require more dedicated upstream and downstream bandwidth than the average household. The systems will allow Cox to provide T1 and faster voice and data services without installing new fiber.

New VTR Available

The AJ-SD755 DVCPRO studio editing VTR with jog/shuttle control and a Firewire/IEEE 1394 digital interface for computer-based editing is available from Panasonic for $11,450. According to Stuart English, vice president, marketing, Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems, incorporating Firewire allows users to maximize the flexibility of their acquisition and editing products. It records for 184 minutes in DVCPRO and DV 4:1:1 25-Mbps digital component format and features auto-format playback detection for seamless playback of DVCPRO, DVCAM and DV format cassettes (an adapter is required for playback of Mini-DV format cassettes).

Quantel Ties Into P2

Quantel will be working with Panasonic in the coming months to ensure that its editing systems and video servers will be compatible with the P2 solid-state memory product lineup. According to Quantel Executive Chairman Richard Taylor, transfer of raw material into the server environment has been the stumbling block in the production process, a problem the P2 format helps solve. The Quantel system is expected to be available for delivery in second quarter 2004.