Cubs, White Sox eyeing network?

Chicago White Sox and Cubs officials would not comment Friday on a report that the two Major League Baseball teams are considering forming a Chicago-area regional sports network.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Tribune Co., which owns the Cubs, and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf might partner with Comcast Corp., now the area's major cable operator, to form a new channel.

Reinsdorf also owns the National Basketball Association's Chicago Bulls, which presumably would also participate.

Both the White Sox and Cubs are in multiyear agreements with Fox Sports Net.

However, both deals contain exit clauses that could be exercised by the end of the year, according to the Tribune.