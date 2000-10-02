CTTD has Tom Arnold late-night plans

Tom Arnold is developing a late-night strip with Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, which could be a featured attraction at NATPE 2001. Russ Krasnoff, CTTD's executive vice president of programming, says it won't be a talk show, exactly. CTTD's other development projects include People Vs., a new spin on The Gong Show by Stone Stanley (ABC's The Mole), and a show starring Carmen Electra.