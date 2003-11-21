CSTV Names Goldman Sales EVP
By Staff
CSTV: College Sports Television named Andrew Goldman executive VP of sales. Goldman will be responsible for the development and implementation of all CSTV sales efforts.
Goldman previously was senior VP and general sales manager of Warner Bros. Domestic Television, where he created sales and sponsorship strategies for programs such as Friends, Will & Grace, The West Wing, ER and Drew Carey.
