CSTV Adds Online Affiliates

College Sports Television Online, a subsidiary of CSTV, has signed a deal with collegiate-athletics marketing company ISP Sports to provide distribution, marketing, sales and technology for the online video and audio content of some of the nation’s top Division I athletic programs.

Schools like UCLA, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest and Tulane will now become online affiliates of CSTV, of which CSTV already has more than 200.

Chris Bevilacqua, CSTV president and co-founder, says the goal is to help the schools extend their brand presence to fans and alumni anytime, anywhere, via broadband channels.