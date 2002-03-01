CSI leaps over competition

The big story on Thursday night was supposed to be Survivor's return to CBS and the debut of NBC's new Thursday-night comedy, Leap of Faith.

But the Eye network's second-year drama, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, provided most of the fireworks.

CSI scored all-time high ratings at 9 p.m. EST/PST

Thursday, attracting 28.8 million viewers, a 17.2 rating/26 share in households

and a 10.5/24 in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research fast

national data.

CSI's Thursday episode was CBS' second-most-watched

show this season, behind only the network's November sweeps special with Carol

Burnett.

Survivor: Marquesa, the reality show's fourth installment, preceded

CSI at 8 p.m. and still

attracted large viewer numbers.

Survivor

averaged 23 million viewers and an 8.9/22 in adults 18 through 49 for the hour.

Survivor: Africa, the third installment, averaged 23.8 million viewers and a 10.4/23

in adults 18 through 49 in its debut.

NBC's duo of Friends and Leap of Faith also had strong outings Thursday.

Friends attracted 27.5 million viewers and a 13.2/33 at 8

p.m., and Leap of Faith debuted with

20.9 million viewers and a 9.9/24 in adults 18 through 49 at 8:30 p.m.