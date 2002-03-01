CSI leaps over competition
The big story on Thursday night was supposed to be Survivor's return to CBS and the debut of NBC's new Thursday-night comedy, Leap of Faith.
But the Eye network's second-year drama, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, provided most of the fireworks.
CSI scored all-time high ratings at 9 p.m. EST/PST
Thursday, attracting 28.8 million viewers, a 17.2 rating/26 share in households
and a 10.5/24 in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research fast
national data.
CSI's Thursday episode was CBS' second-most-watched
show this season, behind only the network's November sweeps special with Carol
Burnett.
Survivor: Marquesa, the reality show's fourth installment, preceded
CSI at 8 p.m. and still
attracted large viewer numbers.
Survivor
averaged 23 million viewers and an 8.9/22 in adults 18 through 49 for the hour.
Survivor: Africa, the third installment, averaged 23.8 million viewers and a 10.4/23
in adults 18 through 49 in its debut.
NBC's duo of Friends and Leap of Faith also had strong outings Thursday.
Friends attracted 27.5 million viewers and a 13.2/33 at 8
p.m., and Leap of Faith debuted with
20.9 million viewers and a 9.9/24 in adults 18 through 49 at 8:30 p.m.
