CPB revamps
In an environment where belts are being tightened beyond the last notch, the
Corporation for Public Broadcasting is taking a variety of steps to put its
financial house in better order.
Among those are establishing a business-affairs department, a new ethics
policy and adopting a "more targeted approach" to doling out its resources.
Citing "today's business environment and concerns" and a need to "document"
transactions more appropriately, CPB president Robert Coonrod announced the
changes at a board meeting Friday in Washington, D.C.
The CPB also said it would conduct "a systemwide review of the financial
pressures affecting stations" and consider steps that could be taken to address
them.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.