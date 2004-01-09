Cox Taps Kirk to Head Neb. System
Cox Communications Inc. named Percy Kirk vice president and regional manager for its Omaha, Neb., system.
Kirk moves over from Cox’s Arizona system. He replaces Janet Barnard, who will now head Cox Middle America, based in Tyler, Texas.
