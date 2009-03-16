Cover Story: Reality TV's Fuzzy Future
Broadcast Networks Eyeing Reality Rut
Veteran shows are hot, but dearth of reinforcements looms
HD's Reality Check
Broadcast's scripted shows may look picture-perfect in HD, but most unscripted series remain stuck in standard
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.