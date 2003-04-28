Trending

Court TV renews Dunne deal

By

Celebrity journalist Dominick Dunne will return to Courtroom Television
Network this summer for a third season of his investigative TV show.

Dominick Dunne's Power, Privilege and Justice returns Aug. 20 with six
new episodes recounting high-profile celebrity crimes.

In its second season, Dunne's show averaged a 1.0 rating, slightly more than
Court TV's usual prime-time average.