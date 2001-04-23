Court TV buys Avid newsroom system
Las Vegas - Court TV has selected Avid's iNews newsroom computer system to replace Court TV's existing Newsmaker newsroom. The 60-seat system includes Avid's iNews control system to provide automation functions.
- Ken Kerschbaumer
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.