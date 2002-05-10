Court to reconsider pirates' LPFM ban decision

Federal judges Friday agreed to rehear a case that led to a decision striking

down government rules barring all former pirate-radio operators from holding

low-power radio licenses.

The Federal Communications Commission asked for a rehearing before the entire

lineup of the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C.

In February, a three-judge panel of the court ruled that the blanket ban was

too broad.

The FCC argued that the original ruling -- based on an earlier court decision

striking down a law aimed solely at restricting Rupert Murdoch's U.S. media

holdings -- would create "a wholly unwarranted judicial intrusion into Congress'

domain."