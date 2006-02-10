Commander In Chief Takes Break

ABC has again tinkered with its Tuesday night lineup. Commander in Chief will step aside beginning next week, to be replaced at 9 p.m. by additional airings of comedies According to Jim and George Lopez for the next three weeks (the February sweeps).

The network had previously announced that Commander was to go on hiatus beginning March 7.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14, the network’s schedule will comprise Jim at 8 followed by new midseason sitcom Rodney at 8:30, and then another Jim at 9 followed by George Lopez at 9:30. On the 14th, however, ABC will run A Charlie Brown Valentine at 8, as previously announced. Boston Legal, which has beendoing well in the ratings, remains in its10 p.m. slot.

On March 7, the 9 p.m. hour will be taken up by back-to-back episodes of midseason comedy Sons & Daughters. ABC has picked up 12 episodes of the show. The network says Commander in Chief will return to the schedule on April 18 with seven straight new episodes.

And there is still no word from the network on the exact return of Alias, which is slated to finish its run sometime in the spring.

