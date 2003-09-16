Comedy Central Renews Reno 911!
Comedy Central is bringing back cop spoof Reno 911! for a second
season.
The network has ordered 13 new episodes, which will debut in the second quarter of 2004.
Reno 911! attracted a strong 2.1 million viewers for its series premiere
in July.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.