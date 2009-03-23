Comedy Central Inks Jeff Dunham Deal

Filed at 11:59 a.m. EST on Mar. 23, 2009

Comedy Central has signed a multi-platform development and talent deal with stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham. The deal includes a series order, stand-up special, a major market stand-up tour, DVDs and consumer products.

Comedy will premiere a new series featuring Dunham's characters in Q1 2010, and a stand-up special will be hitting the network later that Fall.

Dunham, who combines his skills as a comedian and ventriloquist into his act, delivered the highest ratings ever for a Comedy Central show last November with his Christmas stand-up special.

"We are thrilled to be in business with Jeff Dunham and to partner with him on this all-encompassing deal," said Comedy Central president of original programming Lauren Corrao in a statement. "After the extraordinary ratings from his Christmas special and huge DVD sales, we know that he connects with audiences, young and old. We're ecstatic to have him represented on all our platforms and to give Jeff and his characters a permanent home on Comedy Central."