Comedy Central Goes Mobile With Love God

Comedy Central has created Samurai Love God, its first original animated series for cellphones. The show will launch first quarter across various mobile providers with eight 2 1/2 minute episodes.

The show, about an erotic land full of sex-crazed inhabitants, will star Daily Show correspondent Ed Helms, porn actress Jenna Jameson and comedians Lisa Lampanelli and Christian Finnegan. The animated shorts were created by Eric Mahoney.

Comedy Central, an MTV Network, announced deals in January to bring clips of SouthPark and Chappelle’s Show to cellphones, the first such mobile deals for its two biggest series.