Comcast systems add Fox News
Fox News Channel now reaches 95 percent of Comcast Corp.'s 8 million
subscribers after picking up 52,000 new Comcast homes.
Fox News is launching on Comcast's Grey, Tenn. (22,000 subscribers), and
Ocean City, Md. (30,000), systems, pushing the news network's total distribution
closer to 80 million homes.
