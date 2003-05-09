Comcast plans Hispanic campaign
Comcast Cable Communications Inc. this month will break its first national
marketing campaign targeting Latino consumers.
Los Angeles-based Castells & Asociados, the cable operator's national agency
of record, has created six Spanish-language TV spots, eight radio spots and
direct mail to run throughout this year "and beyond" to promote the MSO's
"CableLatino" program packages.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.