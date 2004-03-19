Comcast Launches H-DVR
Comcast Corp. is doing its bit to drive HDTV set penetration.
The digital-video-recording feature it is rolling out to customers in Washington and its Virginia suburbs will allow customers with HDTV-capable sets to record HD programming.
The set-top digital recording/playback device will hold up to 7 hours of HD (it holds 30-50 hours of standard programming).
It is the first Comcast system in the country to provide the H-DVR (our term) function.
