Comcast files application to buy AT&T Broadband
Petitions to deny Comcast Corp.'s acquisition of AT&T Broadband are due April
29, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.
Postmerger, Comcast will control or have partial stakes in cable systems
serving 25.7 million subscribers, or 29 percent of U.S. multichannel customers.
AT&T Corp. has reiterated its plans to sell its 25 percent stake in AOL Time
Warner Inc.'s cable-system subsidiary, which serves 12.8 million
customers.
