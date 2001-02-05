WTLC(AM) and intellectual property of WTLC-FM Indianapolis

Value:

$8.5 million (includes $500,000 donation each from buyer and seller to support minority education in city)

Buyer:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 48 other radio stations, including WHHH(FM) Indianapolis, WBKS(FM) Greenwood/Indianapolis and WYJZ(FM) Lebanon/Indianapolis, Ind. Note: R & B oldies WBKS at 106.7 MHz will be converted to WTLC-FM

Seller:

Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman/53% owner; Doyle L. Rose, president, radio division); owns/is buying 15 TVs, four AMs and 20 FMs, including two FMs and one AM in Indianapolis. Note: WTLC-FM frequency will get new format

Facilities:

AM: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 105.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 445 ft.

Format:

AM: gospel; FM: adult urban

WWLO(AM) Gainesville and WTMG(FM) Williston/Gainesville, Fla.

Price:

$4 million

Buyer:

Pamal Broadcasting Ltd., Albany, N.Y. (James J. Morrell, chairman); owns four other AMs and 10 other FMs, including WKZY(FM ) Gainesville

Sellers:

Connecticut Broadcasting Media of Gainesville Inc./Karisma Communications, Gainesville (Hilda Dawn, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1430 kHz, 2.5 kW day; FM: 101.3 MHz, 3.5 kW, ant. 433 ft.

Format:

Both urban

Broker:

Hadden & Associates

WMYT(AM) Carolina Beach and WDVV(FM) Wilmington, N.C.

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

Family Radio Network Inc., Wilmington (James J. Stephens Jr., president); owns WLSG(AM ) and WWIL-AM-FM Wilmington

Seller: Praise Broadcasting Network Inc., Winnabow, N.C. (Dennis Anderson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1180 kHz, 10 kW day

Format:

Religion

KIND-AM-FM Independence, Kan.

Price:

$20,000 (for stock)

Buyer:

CBI Holdings Inc., Independence (Bill Kurtis, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Central Broadcasting Inc., Independence (Frances Rupard, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1010 kHz, 250 W day, 32 W night; FM: 101.7 MHz, 1.6 kW, ant. 155 ft.

Formats:

Both diversified/full service