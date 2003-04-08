Coke buys into CSTV
Coca-Cola yesterday announced a letter of intent to take a $10 million equity stake in College Sports Television, a digital cable net scheduled to launch Monday.
In addition, Coke has struck a $5 million marketing partnership with CSTV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.