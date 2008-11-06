CNN.com Tops Media, Political Sites On Election Day
CNN.com claimed .61% (or a little over one-half of 1%) of all Web site traffic on Election Day topping the traffic to media/political sites, but Fox had two sites in the top 10.
That is according to Hitwise, which tracks the U.S. online Web surfing of 10 million users to over a million sites.
CNN's number of visits was up 146% on Nov. 4 over the day before, when it still claimed .25% of traffic to media/political sites. CNN's political ticker site came in at number 12 with .05%.
MSNBC was second with .40%, followed by Fox News with .22 %, Drudge Report with .20% and The New York Times with .12%. Fox News's separate election site was number six with .09%.
Interestingly, visits to Barack Obama's Web site increased 6% on election day, while traffic to John McCain's site dropped by 18%.
Other notables on the list: ABC's site was number 8 with .06%, CBS was number 13 with .04%, and Current TV was number 21 with .02%.
