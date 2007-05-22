CNN Supports Fisher House

CNN plans to run news stories and promos about Fisher House this Memorial Day weekend to raise awareness about the program's mission and its “Heroes Miles” donations.

Fisher House houses the families of wounded vets, and has a program called "Heroes Miles" in which donations of frequent flier miles will be matched by participating airlines over the holiday weekend that spans May 25 to May 28.

Earlier this year, CNN auctioned a Hummer, raising $1.25 million for Fisher House Foundation.