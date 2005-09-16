CNN Seeks Missing Kids

Viewers tuning in to CNN this weekend will see a display panel on the left side of the screen throughout its program schedule. The panel will include information about children who are missing or searching for their families in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The box will include childrens' photos and names, as well as contact information for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). It will run non-stop on CNN from 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 through 11 p.m. on Sept. 18—a total of 40 hours.

CNN and NCMEC announced the project Friday.

Sue Bunda, senior vice president of news for CNN/U.S. said the news network “determined that one of the most important things we could do as a news network is to broadcast the images of these children to make as many people aware of them as possible.”

NCMEC President and CEO Ernie Allen said circulation of information about more than 2,000 missing children “improves our chances of returning them to their families.”

NCMEC provides services for families and professionals in the prevention of abducted, endangered, and sexually exploited children and works in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.