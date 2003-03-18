CNBC delays Brown debut
With war in Iraq possibly just days away, CNBC has postponed the debut of
Tina Brown's new talk show.
Topic A with Tina Brown was slated to debut March 20.
The show is to feature Brown, former editor in chief of Vanity Fair
and failed Talk magazine, and guests dishing on politics, culture and
business in quarterly specials.
CNBC plans to set a new airdate soon.
