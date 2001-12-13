CMT mixes it up
CMT: Country Music Television will launch a new monthly concert series in
January that pairs country music stars with non-country artists.
The premiere of CMT Crossroads on Jan. 5 stars Lucinda Williams and
Elvis Costello.
Each episode will feature the musicians in a joint performance, along with
interviews and background footage.
Future episodes will pair Hank Williams Jr. and Kid Rock, as well as Clint
Black and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
