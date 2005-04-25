Closer Gets Ad-Free Launch

Turner Network Television will partner with Audi of America Inc. to offer an ad-free premiere of summer original drama The Closer.

The much-hyped Kyra Sedgwick police series bows June 13 at 9 p.m. with Audi as an exclusive on-air sponsor.

The two will also partner on a print, online and outdoor marketing campaign for the show.

Part of TNT’s increased commitment to originals, The Closer, from The Shephard/Robin Company and Warner Bros. Television, will run for 13 weeks this summer.

Sedgwick stars as a quirky but hard-nosed police detective who moves from Atlanta to L.A. to head up a special unit handling high-profile murder cases.