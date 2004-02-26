Clear Channel Shuns Stern

Apparently, Clear Channel Communications Inc. has no tolerance for Howard Stern.

According to a Reuters report, the radio owner has pulled Stern’s syndicated radio show from its stations in six markets after an on-air incident Tuesday described by company president John Hogan as vulgar, offensive and insulting to anyone "with a sense of common decency." Stern won’t return until Hogan has assurances he will conform to "acceptable standards of responsible broadcasting."

The move comes in the wake of Clear Channel’s announcement of a no tolerance policy for indecent content and on the eve of Hogan’s testimony in Congress on indecency.

Stern’s syndicator, Infinity Broadcasting, also has announced a zero tolerance policy, but it is unclear whether it would take any action against Stern. Broadcasters has taken increasing steps to insulate themselves from government anger over content.