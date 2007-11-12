Clarke to Head Meredith Video Solutions

Meredith Broadcasting has tapped Kieran Clarke to lead Meredith Video Solutions, the company’s in-house production unit. Clarke is currently VP and GM of KPTV Portland. He will remain that role in addition to his new duties.

“Kieran was part of the original start-up team that has nurtured what began as a local show and video initiative into a substantial business,” said Paul Karpowicz, President of the Meredith Broadcasting Group in a statement. “He possesses an excellent combination of extensive local experience and industry knowledge.”