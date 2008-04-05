Clarification
By Staff
An article on CNBC's Charles Gasparino (March 31) stated that he made a bad call in predicting that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink would take over at Merrill Lynch. According to Gasparino, he reported that the Merrill Lynch job “was Fink's if he wanted it.” The job subsequently went to John Thain.
