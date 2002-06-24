Civil rights groups, industry vet EEO plan

How demanding should federal recruiting rules be for broadcast and cable

companies? Leaders of civil-rights and women's groups don't see eye-to-eye

with broadcast executives, although both sides profess similar commitment to

helping minorities and women get into the business.

During a Federal Communications Commission hearing Monday, the Rev. Everett Parker -- who drafted the United

Church of Christ's fight for equal-employment-opportunity rules in 1967 -- added a

little historical perspective in a taped address. Without singling out specific

broadcasters, he took direct aim at their state associations, which led a court

battle against the FCC's previous rules.

Broadcasters continue to fight FCC proposals that would require stations to

keep records of the demographic makeup of their job applicants. Requiring heavy

reporting requirements would pose an "unwarranted burden" and make station

operators "a target of attack" by the government, said Ann Arnold, executive

director of the Texas Association of Broadcasters. Marilyn Kuschak, vice president of

Midwest Family Broadcasters, a four-station radio group, said her company

already has well-established programs for recruiting and complained that extra

record-keeping requirements would be an unnecessary expense.

National Urban League president Hugh Price said his years as a station

executive taught him that this is a word-of-mouth industry. Managers tend to hire

"known quantities," he said, and they are resistant to hiring through broad outreach

programs. Joan Gerberding, president of American Women in Radio &

Television, added that the "perpetual glass ceiling has had too few cracks." The

National Cable & Telecommunications Association again endorsed the FCC's

proposals -- even the collection of applicants' demographic data. The FCC is

taking its third shot at drafting EEO rules that will withstand court scrutiny.

Federal judges struck down two previous incarnations.