Choose or Lose Taking Over MTV2
By Alex Weprin
Choose or Lose, MTV’s campaign to encourage young voters to turn out on Election Day, will stage a “takeover” of MTV2 July 4.
The takeover will feature short- and long-form programming focusing on young veterans and the issues they face in the service and when they come home.
In addition, Sens. and presumptive presidential nominees Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) will present exclusive 60-second video messages paying tribute to the young men and women serving in the armed forces.
Members of the MTV/Knight Foundation “Street Team” from across the country will present special reports on issues facing young veterans throughout the day.
Special programming will include:
• 6 p.m.: IraqUploaded
• 6:30 p.m.: True Life: I Live in Iraq
• 8:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m Shipping Out
• 9:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m Coming to America
• 10:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m a Civilian Again
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.