Choose or Lose Taking Over MTV2

Choose or Lose, MTV’s campaign to encourage young voters to turn out on Election Day, will stage a “takeover” of MTV2 July 4.

The takeover will feature short- and long-form programming focusing on young veterans and the issues they face in the service and when they come home.

In addition, Sens. and presumptive presidential nominees Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) will present exclusive 60-second video messages paying tribute to the young men and women serving in the armed forces.

Members of the MTV/Knight Foundation “Street Team” from across the country will present special reports on issues facing young veterans throughout the day.

Special programming will include:

• 6 p.m.: IraqUploaded

• 6:30 p.m.: True Life: I Live in Iraq

• 8:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m Shipping Out

• 9:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m Coming to America

• 10:30 p.m.: True Life: I’m a Civilian Again